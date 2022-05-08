STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southern district Collectors release booklets on Stalin government’s first-year rule  

Various steps and initiatives taken by the Stalin-led government for the welfare of the public were listed out during the event.

Published: 08th May 2022 01:42 AM

The booklet of DMK's one-year governance. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI/SIVAGANAG/TIRUNELVELI/KANYAKUMARI: District Collectors and Corporation Mayors released the booklet of DMK's one-year governance on Saturday. Various steps and initiatives taken by the Stalin-led government for the welfare of the public were listed out during the event.

Madurai Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar said compensation of `50,000 each was provided to the family of the people who succumbed to Covid-19. Likewise, 8.65 crore worth welfare assistance was issued for the children who lost their parents to the virus. Thirteen crore-worth assistance loans were provided for startups, he said.  He announced that Kalaignar Memorial Library would come up in the city.

Corporation Mayor V Indirani, Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan, Corporation Commissioner Dr KP Karthikeyan released the booklet in the Corporation office. Regarding the health sector, the government has sanctioned the construction of an urban primary health centre at Avaniyapuram-Aruppukottai Road in zone 5 to benefit the people from Avaniyapuram, Periyar Nagar, Perungudi, South Gate and Villapuram. Likewise, an additional building is being constructed for the urban primary health centre in Villapuram, they said.

Sivaganga Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy said Stalin initiated steps for new agriculture and law colleges. The works for the construction of the onsite museum in Keezhadi is in full swing there.  

Kanniyakumari Collector M Arvind spoke about the infrastructure developments that were brought during the CM's tenure. After Stalin took charge, Rs 70 crore was allotted for rain damage restoration works under the Public Works Department. Rs105 crore was allotted during 2021- 2022 year under the Highways Department for road laying works and three new bridge construction works; `3 crore was allotted for face lifting Muttom beach and Rs 4 crore for Thirparappu falls, he said. He along with Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh inspected the ongoing development works in Nagercoil.

Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu said that special initiatives such as 'Nellai Neer Valam' were taken up, in which 1200 ponds, tanks, and water bodies depending on Thamirabarani River were rejuvenated, 62 kms of Thamirabarani River pathway from Western ghats to Maruthur checkdam was restored. Also, 43 Narikurava families were given free housing patta. Archeological site excavation was inaugurated at Thulukkarpatti and 40 products were given organic certification to Kaani tribe residents along with individual space to sell their products.

