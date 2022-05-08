STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN to send team to Kerala to resolve Siruvani water issue

Chief Minister M K Stalin had already written a letter to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard.

Published: 08th May 2022 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 04:25 PM

Water being discharged through a spillway at Siruvani dam (File Photo)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu will soon send a high-level team to Kerala to find a solution regarding the release of water from the Siruvani dam, state Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply Minister K N Nehru said on Sunday.

Noting that Kerala has to release nine crore litres of water daily to Coimbatore from Siruvani dam, which is the main source for the city, but was releasing only 2.5 crore litres now resulting in a shortage of drinking water, Nehru told reporters after laying the foundation for various projects and reviewing ongoing works.

He said Chief Minister M K Stalin had already written a letter to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard and added that a team of officials will be soon sent to Kerala to find a solution to the issue.

Various works like underground drainage, drinking water and others worth Rs 24,000 crore are going on in all the corporations in Tamil Nadu, he said, adding that the third phase of Pilloor drinking water for Coimbatore will be completed in another one year at a cost of Rs 750 crore.

The Minister said plans were afoot to generate electricity from biodegradable waste from dumpyards from Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore and also other corporations and municipalities and necessary technologies will be brought from Mumbai.

Earlier, Nehru laid the foundation for 263 new schemes at a cost of Rs 49.63 crore and also opened nine completed projects carried out by his department to the tune of Rs 5.59 crore and also 24x7 drinking water supply at Revathi Nagar in Coimbatore.

