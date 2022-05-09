STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't privatise Tamil Nadu's transport department: TNSTC Workers Federation to CM MK Stalin

Workers Federation's General Secretary said that during the Tamil Nadu Assembly, it was announced that a private tie-up will be made for running procurement, operation and maintenance.

A MTC bus being checked at Pallavan House, in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: TNSTC Workers Federation's General Secretary R Radhakrishnan petitioned Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday and urged the government not to privatise the transport department but instead develop and improve the department for the welfare of the people. 

Radhakrishnan told The New Indian Express that during the Tamil Nadu Assembly, it was announced that a private tie-up will be made for running procurement, operation, and maintenance of buses in the transport department.

In Tamil Nadu, there are eight divisions, 26 zones, 26 learning schools, 319 depots, and 20,304 buses operated, and in a year, over 37,30,213 crore people use the bus services multiple times in their everyday life. 

Instead of undergoing privatisation, the department should improvise and develop, which will also provide various employment opportunities, among other benefits, he added.

