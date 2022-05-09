STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ruffians held for creating a ruckus, assaulting people in Coimbatore's Narasimmanaickenpalayam

Around 10 people including two women sustained cut injuries, and 6 vehicles and a house were damaged by the gang.

Published: 09th May 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

More than 100 people from the locality prevented the gang from damaging their belongings and they surrounded them on farmland adjacent to the residential area.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A six-member gang was caught red-handed near  in the district on Sunday by the public after they engaged in the ruckus and assaulted the residents using weapons. 

Residents of the P&T colony in Narasimmanaickenpalaym in Coimbatore were in a nightmare on Sunday, as a gang of six persons holding weapons were roaming in their area and assaulting them and damaging their vehicles randomly. 

After a struggle, they caught the gang with the help of police and came to know they were under the influence of alcohol and ganja. 

More than 100 people from the locality prevented the gang from damaging their belongings and they surrounded them on farmland adjacent to the residential area. In a fit of rage, people thrashed them and handed them over to Periyanaickenpalayama police who then admitted them to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. 

The investigation revealed that the gang facing several cases hailed from Tirunelveli district met a prisoner in Coimbatore central prison on Saturday and stayed in their friend's rental room in Narasimmanaickenpalayam, where they celebrated one of them's birthday and under the influence of alcohol and ganja they engaged in the ruckus on Saturday late night. They also damaged the water tank of the house. 

When it was questioned by the house owner on Sunday, they started to assault the house owner and his family members with a sickle. Soon they start behaving violently and stepping out in the street and assaulting passersby. 

Around 10 people including two women sustained cut injuries, and 6 vehicles and a house were damaged by the gang. Based on the complaint from the ward councillor, Periyanaickenpalayam police booked the gang under eleven sections and the investigation was on. 

