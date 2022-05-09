Tamil Nadu forest department's report on use of avuttukai on wild elephants and boars to come soon

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Deputy Conservator of Forests R Rajmohan will submit a report on the actions that need to be taken by the government to control the use of avuttukai on wild elephants and boars in the next few weeks.

Rajmohan’s report is based on a scientific investigation on the use of avuttukai in farmlands near Coimbatore, Boluvampatti, Madukkarai, Periyanacikenpalayam, Karamadai, and Mettupalayam forest ranges. Rajmohan is also investigating a list of suspects in these forest ranges. On March 24, a female elephant had died in Boluvampatti after it bit an avuttukai.