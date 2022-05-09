TANGEDCO's low tension line customers can apply for EB tariff changes online from June  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From June 1, Low Tension (LT) line consumers can use TANGEDCO's web portal to apply for tariff change as well. Assistant engineer (section officer) of a circle approves applications seeking tariff change from a lower slab to a higher one and assistant executive engineer (sub-division officer) approves applications seeking a change from higher to lower tariff.

The consumers should upload a copy of an identity proof, such as the Aadhaar, along with the application. They should also inform the TANGEDCO officials in their locality before seeking change of tariff slab. Domestic, commercial, and industrial connections have different tariff slabs.