STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TANGEDCO's low tension line customers can apply for EB tariff changes online from June  

Assistant engineer (section officer) of a circle approves applications seeking tariff change from a lower slab to a higher one and assistant executive engineer approves applications seeking a change.

Published: 09th May 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  From June 1, Low Tension (LT) line consumers can use TANGEDCO's web portal to apply for tariff change as well. Assistant engineer (section officer) of a circle approves applications seeking tariff change from a lower slab to a higher one and assistant executive engineer (sub-division officer) approves applications seeking a change from higher to lower tariff.

The consumers should upload a copy of an identity proof, such as the Aadhaar, along with the application. They should also inform the TANGEDCO officials in their locality before seeking change of tariff slab. Domestic, commercial, and industrial connections have different tariff slabs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANGEDCO
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp