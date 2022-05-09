Withdraw JIPMER's circular on Hindi, urges DMK State Coordinator 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A JIPMER circular dated April 29, that stated entries in service books must be in Hindi and English, went viral on social media platforms on Saturday night. The circular drew flak from several Tamil outfits and political parties, including the DMK. Party State coordinator and MLA R Siva issued a press statement demanding JIPMER withdraw the order and warned of protests on May 9 if the hospital did not comply.



"In the future, entries in the registers, service books and service accounts must be made in only Hindi as far as possible," said director Dr Rakesh Agarwal in the circular. Agarwal further asked all the heads of the departments, officer-in-charge of sections, and staff to take action to ensure strict compliance of the rule. They must fulfill the assurance given to the Committee of Parliament of Official Language, and the work must be monitored by the officer-in-charge, he said. The director also instructed them to contact the Hindi cell for help.



Speaking about the issue, Siva charged, "JIPMER is continuously denying the rights of the States." He said JIMPER had issued the circular highlighting the Parliament Committee for Official Language instruction and Official Language Act 1976. "The JIPMER management is getting involved in cheap politics now," alleged Siva.



According to Siva, youngsters from Puducherry are being boycotted in the recruitment or are being given temporary employment. He further said permanent postings including doctors, nurses and administrative officials were given to residents of other States.



The DMK State coordinator also urged JIPMER to provide high quality treatment to Puducherry residents, medicine and equipment to all the patients.



Meanwhile, posting a copy of the circular on her Twitter handle, DMK women wing secretary Kanimozhi said, "Why this obsession about one language, and what will they achieve, will it solve unemployment and gender inequality or any one social evil? Why are they deepening conflict?." PMK and MDMK also condemned the move.