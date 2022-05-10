STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abortion centre raided, pregnant woman rescued in Cuddalore day after botched surgery

Sources said that the unidentified woman who was five months pregnant had taken an abortion pill and was rushed to Virudhachalam GH.

Officials raid illegal sex determination and abortion centres in Cuddalore

Officials raid illegal sex determination and abortion centres in Cuddalore. (Photo| EPS)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Health department staff raided an illegal abortion centre near Veppur on Monday, and rescued a 22-year-old pregnant woman. This was during a crackdown of sex determination centres and abortion centres in the district's rural areas. Sources said that the unidentified woman who was five months pregnant had taken an abortion pill and was rushed to Virudhachalam GH.

Owners of the centre A Kumar (48) and his wife Chitra fled from the spot after seeing the officials. "The lone woman from Paringal village near Ulundurpet had come to get an abortion after discovering the sex of feotus as female," said a senior official.

This comes two days after a woman - V Anitha (26) of Mettupalayam village - bled to death following a botched abortion performed by pharmacy owner Murugan in Cuddalore. He fled after the incident. 

Under Cuddalore joint director Dr Ramesh Babu, a team of health and family welfare department officials raided the pharmacy with revenue department staff. "We could not find documents regarding Murugan's qualifications. Sources alleged he did not have degrees related to medicine or pharmacy," added officials. 

A case was filed with regard to the illegal abortion centre near Vepper under three sections including IPC Section 312, 420 and 15 (3) in Indian Medical Council Act. An investigation led by Cuddalore District Crime Branch and SP A Arokiyaraj is ongoing. A search was launched to arrest the couple.

