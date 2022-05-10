Hindi in JIPMER row: DMK leaders arrested during protest at Puducherry 

By Express News Service

The Opposition DMK in Puducherry on Monday staged a protest in front of JIPMER hospital against the alleged imposition of Hindi in the centrally-administered hospital.



The DMK leaders led by Convenor and Leader of Opposition R Siva, along with MLAs Anibal Kennedy, L Sampath, and R Senthilkumar, former Minister SP Sivakumar were arrested during the protest.



They demanded the withdrawal of JIPMER's recent circular directing staff to use Hindi, along with English, in records and communication.



Meanwhile, Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a clarification that there was no imposition and Tamil was being given priority in patient care and interactions. This came after discussions with the JIPMER Director Dr Rakesh Agarwal and other officials.



Meanwhile, Congress leaders including State Congress President AV Subramanian, Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam have also raised objections to the circular and demanded its withdrawal.



However, Chief Minister N Rangasamy--heading the NDA government of AINRC and BJP--has chosen to remain silent.



According to the L-G, four circulars had been issued for administrative purposes in JIPMER by the director. The first states that Hindi and English can be used in general and the second circular states use of Hindi for administrative purposes, if one knows Hindi. Another circular issued on the same date that states that information and reports must be in Tamil, has not come out, said Soundararajan.



Many people who work in JIPMER are fluent in Hindi as Jipmer is a centrally-run institution, she said. Thus, even though only those who know Hindi can use Hindi language, it only constitutes 50%.



The fourth circular, she said, was referring to States stating that nameplates and communication with patients should be first in Tamil then, in English and Hindi. There was a note in this regard from the Centre, she said. Even the director's nameplate follows this, the L-G added.



Every effort has been made to add pride to Tamil and ensure uninterrupted communication with Tamil people, she said while assuring that the service to the Tamil people will continue without any hindrance in JIPMER. Therefore, it is a misconception that Hindi is being imposed, and no one should politicise this, she said.