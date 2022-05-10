STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai railway division wins big for speedy disposal of public complaints

The prize shield was presented to Madurai Divisional Railway Manager in-charge Manish Agarwal by Southern Railway General Manager BG Mallya during the 67th railway week celebrations recently.

Published: 10th May 2022 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Among divisions in the Southern Railway, the Madurai Division has been adjudged the winner for speedy disposal of public complaints. The division has also recorded a 100% passengers' grievance disposal rate for complaints registered in the Rail MADAD (Mobile Application for Desired Assistance During travel) application in the last three years.

The prize shield was presented to Madurai Divisional Railway Manager in-charge Manish Agarwal by Southern Railway General Manager BG Mallya during the 67th railway week celebrations recently. Chief Vigilance Officer P Mahesh, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Satheesh Saravanan, Deputy Director (public grievance) V Sivasamy, and Division Complaints Inspector Steeven Raj were present on the occasion.

Rail Madad, the web-based app was introduced to redress grievances of rail users in a time-bound manner. The complaints can either be lodged through this app or helpline number 139. The complaints mostly relate to cleanliness, electrical installations, medical assistance, parcel service and others. From March 2021 to March 2022, the Madurai Division of the Southern Railway (MDSR) received a total of 197 complaints.

Speaking to TNIE, an MDSR official said efforts are taken to redress every complaint within just two hours. "Most complaints received by MDSR concern unavailability of bed sheets or untidy sheets. If we receive complaints about the unavailability of water, the train tank will be refilled at the next station itself. A separate employee is assigned to settle the grievances," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway Madurai Division Rail MADAD
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp