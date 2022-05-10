Madurai railway division wins big for speedy disposal of public complaints

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Among divisions in the Southern Railway, the Madurai Division has been adjudged the winner for speedy disposal of public complaints. The division has also recorded a 100% passengers' grievance disposal rate for complaints registered in the Rail MADAD (Mobile Application for Desired Assistance During travel) application in the last three years.



The prize shield was presented to Madurai Divisional Railway Manager in-charge Manish Agarwal by Southern Railway General Manager BG Mallya during the 67th railway week celebrations recently. Chief Vigilance Officer P Mahesh, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Satheesh Saravanan, Deputy Director (public grievance) V Sivasamy, and Division Complaints Inspector Steeven Raj were present on the occasion.



Rail Madad, the web-based app was introduced to redress grievances of rail users in a time-bound manner. The complaints can either be lodged through this app or helpline number 139. The complaints mostly relate to cleanliness, electrical installations, medical assistance, parcel service and others. From March 2021 to March 2022, the Madurai Division of the Southern Railway (MDSR) received a total of 197 complaints.



Speaking to TNIE, an MDSR official said efforts are taken to redress every complaint within just two hours. "Most complaints received by MDSR concern unavailability of bed sheets or untidy sheets. If we receive complaints about the unavailability of water, the train tank will be refilled at the next station itself. A separate employee is assigned to settle the grievances," he added.