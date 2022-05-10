One year of CM MK Stalin: 137 libraries revamped in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: In the first year of MK Stalin's regime, the newly-carved Tirupattur district witnessed speedy implementation of development projects. This ranges from renovation of 137 libraries to the Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) scheme reaching out to 50,000 government students.

Under the Anna Marumalarchi scheme in 2021-22, 70 libraries were renovated at the cost of Rs 78 lakh, and works were completed in 50 libraries. Another 67 library buildings are undergoing renovation at the cost of `75 lakhs under the 2022-23 funds. This data was released by the district administration as part of the government's celebration of the CM's first year.

As for the ITK scheme, Tirupattur stands first in the State in the implementation of the programme. The scheme, launched during the pandemic, aims to compensate for the loss of education among government school students.

While disabled persons often find it difficult to obtain the National Disability ID card, around 3,723 identity cards were provided in Tirupattur, according to district administration data. Around 763 disabled persons were provided with welfare measures worth Rs 1 crore. Additionally, 70 special medical camps were held.

Under the Tamil Nadu government's flagship Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, 72,562 people received benefits. As many as 80% of people who were screened got medical assistance. The Varum Mun Kappom scheme benefited 8,000 persons.

Meanwhile, 416 malnourished children were detected and treated under the ICDS programme. In Tirupattur, 1,741 requests of the public in the 'Chief Minister in Your Constituency' grievance redressal scheme and welfare measures worth Rs 1.48 crores have been distributed.

In the past year, around 1,203 farmers were provided with free power connections. Farm equipment kits worth `19.30 lakh were provided to 860 farming families. To help ryots, around 50,000 palm saplings had been planted under the Palm Development Scheme.

Road connectivity was established and widened in Ponneri-Yelagiri, Pudupet-Paniyandapalli, and Jolarpet- Natrampal