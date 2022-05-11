STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

20 Bills passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly on last day of budget session

Another Bill the Assembly passed is to repeal 91 laws that have become redundant. This was done in accordance with the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission.

Published: 11th May 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Assembly (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the concluding day of budget session, the Assembly on Tuesday passed 20 Bills, including those to hike property tax annually, to empower Tamil Nadu government to appoint V-C to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, to revive Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and to ease the procedure to grant temporary leave to detenus. 

Another Bill the Assembly passed is to repeal 91 laws that have become redundant. This was done in accordance with the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission. The Bill passed to amend the Goondas Act, 1982 will ease the procedure to grant temporary leave to detenus to attend funerals.

The Bill amends Section 15 of the Act by including a fresh proviso that empowers the Commissioner of Police or the District Magistrate to release the detenus on temporary leave. The Bill passed to amend the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Act will lead to more participation of private sector in infrastructure development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act 1998 Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Tamil Nadu government
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp