20 Bills passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly on last day of budget session

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the concluding day of budget session, the Assembly on Tuesday passed 20 Bills, including those to hike property tax annually, to empower Tamil Nadu government to appoint V-C to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, to revive Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and to ease the procedure to grant temporary leave to detenus.

Another Bill the Assembly passed is to repeal 91 laws that have become redundant. This was done in accordance with the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission. The Bill passed to amend the Goondas Act, 1982 will ease the procedure to grant temporary leave to detenus to attend funerals.

The Bill amends Section 15 of the Act by including a fresh proviso that empowers the Commissioner of Police or the District Magistrate to release the detenus on temporary leave. The Bill passed to amend the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Act will lead to more participation of private sector in infrastructure development.