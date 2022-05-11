'Avoid going near Sri Lankan waters', state government tells Tamil Nadu fishermen

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Fisheries Department has told fishermen of Tamil Nadu not to venture near IMBL as Sri Lanka has increased patrolling on Palk Strait and the Gulf of Mannar, to keep a check on its citizens fleeing the country.

"The waters in Palk Strait have become riskier for fishing. Our men have spotted Sri Lankan vessels moving on the other side of IMBL," M Murugan, a fishermen representative from Arukatuthurai, said. An annual fishing ban, which is currently in effect, applies to mechanised boats alone. However, the ban does not apply to motorised boat fishermen.

In recent times, fishermen from villages like Arukatuthurai, Maniantheevu, Kodiyakadu and Kodiyakarai in Vedaranyam got into trouble with Sri Lankan forces even for travelling a shorter distance of 10 to 12 nautical miles.

The fishermen, however, maintained that the crossing was inadvertent. Officials from Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram said that they have particularly advised Vedaranyam fishermen to avoid fishing near IMBL.