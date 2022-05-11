STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Staff says TNSTC plying buses to Kerala sans permit, department denies it

The violation came to light when Kerala police stepped in to investigate after an auto rammed into a TNSTC bus near the ITI bus stop at Kanjikode.

Published: 11th May 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

TNSTC

TNSTSC bus for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A freak road accident revealed that the Coimbatore division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has been operating service to Kerala allegedly without a route permit.

The violation came to light when Kerala police stepped in to investigate after an auto rammed into a TNSTC bus near the ITI bus stop at Kanjikode.  The TNSTC bus (TN 38 N 3136) involved in the accident belongs to the Ondipudur I bus depot of TNSTC Coimbatore division. The accident took place on April 30 when the bus was returning from Palakkad to Ukkadam.

A worker from TNSTC, on condition of anonymity, said, "An auto rammed into the rear of bus it was waiting to pick up passengers> Though the auto driver was at fault as he did not follow the 10-metre distancing norm, Kerala police booked the bus driver after they found out that it did not have route permit."

He added," The TNSTC administration failed to renew route permit for the bus because of the Covid - 19 spread. The depot manager should have renewed it by applying with Kerala Transport Department. Due to lack of route permit, Kerala Police seized the bus and it was released on May 7."
M Vasudevan, branch manager of Ondipudur depot, refuted the charge and said the bus was operated with route permit. "Due to holidays, we could not recover the bus after the accident," he said.
However, a TNSTC union member asserted that it was operated without permit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road accident TNSTC Passenger Permit
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp