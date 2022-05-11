Tamil Nadu Police to develop apps to find missing vehicles, prevent cybercrimes

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To improve policing, Tamil Nadu will develop three mobile applications at Rs 2.66 crore. Each have a specific purpose: To track stolen and missing vehicles, to prevent cybercrimes, and to keep a track of history-sheeters.

A police note said that an app to track stolen and missing vehicles, 'Integrated vehicle monitoring system' will receive data from the Automated Number Plate Reader (ANPR) of the police. "When an ANPR camera captures the number of a stolen vehicle, the app would flag it," said a senior police officer. The app will be developed at Rs 2 crore.

The government has allocated Rs 30 lakh to develop a Cyber Security Interface that will help prevent cyber fraud. A policy note tabled by the CM read that the modus operandi, bank accounts, social media profiles, e-Mail addresses and phone numbers of cyber criminals will be uploaded to the app. Public can use this app to identify online scammers.

The application 'Parunthu' will be developed to track history sheeters and prevent untoward incidents. Details of each history sheeter will be listed under their name on the app.

A policy note read that the app will include the present location of the history sheeter, crimes committed, possibility of revenge murders, involvement in kangaroo courts, and the warrants issued against them. The app will also show non-bailable warrant.

The app will cost Rs 33 lakh.

'Live streaming elicits positive response'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Tuesday said live telecast of House proceedings received a good response from the viewers.

He said that as of now, budget presentation, daily question hour, statements of the Chief Minister under Rule 110, and the replies of ministers to the discussions on demands for grants for various departments are being telecast live.

In due course, all proceedings will be telecast live. The Speaker said this while summing up the budget session.He said officials of the State Assembly visited Kerala, where Question Hour alone was telecast live, and Goa and Delhi, where the entire session is being telecast live.