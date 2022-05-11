STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 TNSTC crew suspend ops after tiff with private operator in Coimbatore

Passengers were put to inconvenience after operations of more than 35 TNSTC buses were suspended at the Gandhipuram bus stand on Tuesday.

Published: 11th May 2022 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Passengers were put to inconvenience after operations of more than 35 TNSTC buses were suspended at the Gandhipuram bus stand on Tuesday evening following a quarrel with the crew of a private operator.

The operations were halted after TNSTC driver Karthikeyan was allegedly assaulted by the crew of a private operator, driver Santhosh (28) and conductor Venkatesh (35), for blocking them from leaving the bus stand.  Karthikeyan was admitted to the GH for treatment. Kattoor police stepped in to restore normalcy.  The melee resulted in two-hour delay of services. 

Comments

