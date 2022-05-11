Widespread rains help summer paddy, early Kuruvai cultivation in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Widespread rains across the district in the early hours on Tuesday came as a help to farmers who have cultivated summer paddy and those who have gone in for early Kuruvai paddy cultivation. Places like Tirukkattupalli and Budalur received heavy rain, while other parts also got good showers.

S Sivakumar, a farmer from Tiruvaiyaru area, said, "The rain will help summer paddy already transplanted and the nurseries being raised for Kuruvai in our area. Though in some places young nurseries have been submerged, water has started to recede."

Welcoming the rain, AKR Ravichander of Ammayagaram said, "As there has been interruption in power supply for farm connections, we could not pump water to young paddy crops. As such, the rain has been helpful."

SN Raj of Pasupathikoil said the showers have helped sesame, cotton and sorghum cultivated in the area. The rain will also be helpful to plough fields in preparation of Kuruvai paddy cultivation in areas which are dependent on canal water coming from the Mettur dam.

Officials of the Agriculture Department said summer paddy has been cultivated on around 13,000 hectares and the early Kuruvai paddy has been cultivated so far on 10,000 hectares. The showers have also brought respite from the sweltering summer heat, residents said.

There have been sporadic rains in Tiruvarur district too. During the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Budalur in Thanjavur district recorded the highest rainfall of 36 mm.

Rainfall recorded in other places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts (in mm) are as follows: Tirukkattupalli-21, Vettikkadu-21, Kurungulam-20, Tiruvaiyaru-19, Ayyampettai-16, Nannilam-12, Valangaiman-11, Tiruvarur-9, Kudavasal-6, Kumbakonam-5, Thanjavur-4.

