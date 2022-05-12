STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress stages protest against JIPMER 'Hindi imposition'

Protests against alleged Hindi imposition gained momentum on Wednesday with various political parties and outfits demanding the withdrawal of the circular issued by JIPMER.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Protests against alleged Hindi imposition gained momentum on Wednesday with various political parties and outfits demanding the withdrawal of the circular issued by JIPMER.  

Puducherry Congress and several Tamil outfits staged different demonstrations against JIPMER. In separate protests, the PMK and Tamil outfits tore the circular into pieces. While attempting to march into JIPMER, around 50 members of Tamil outfits were taken into custody and removed from the spot.

Led by AV Subramanian, the Congress raised slogans in front of the institute saying that Hindi imposition would not be tolerated. Senior Congress leader and former Chief minister V Narayanasamy, Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam, and Subramanian demanded the withdrawal of the circular that had directed JIPMER employees to use Hindi in administrative work along with English. "Instead of focusing on people's treatment, JIPMER is trying to force people to learn Hindi," they charged.

Vaithilingam also said that he would give a representation to the Centre in this regard. Leader of Congress legislature party M Vaithiyanathan, former ministers M Kandasamy and MOHF Shajahan, former government whip RKR Anantharaman, former MLAs MNR Bhalan and  Karthikeyan and the Mahila Congress participated.

Earlier in the day, the PMK also held a protest in front of JIPMER. Led by Puducherry state PMK Convenor Ganapathy, the volunteers directed the institute employees to use Hindi in administrative work. Besides, they also tore up OPD case sheets of patients. "Only English and Hindi languages are used in patient case sheets, but no Tamil," said Ganapathy, objecting to this. 

