Madurai Corporation tables Rs 67.4 lakh deficit budget

MADURAI: In a bid towards attaining a 'self-sufficient Madurai', as mentioned by Chief Minister MK Stalin in a recent speech, the city corporation on Wednesday tabled a Rs 67.44 lakh deficit budget for the financial year of 2022-2023. While the total revenue was estimated at Rs 1,251.09 crore, the corporation's expenditure was calculated to be Rs 1,251.77 crore.



During her budget speech, Mayor V Indrani Vasant briefed on various schemes regarding education, health, animal husbandry and other departments that would soon be implemented in the civic body.

"An inspection will be held to assess the feasibility of establishing a CNG fuel centre at Sellur. If it is launched there, 10 solid waste management vehicles will be bought for the centre. Further, a charging port for e-vehicles will be set up at Periyar Bus Stand and near Meenakshi Amman Temple," she said.



Plans are underway to organise heritage walks and cycling events at traditional tourist spots in the city. Exclusive cycle tracks have also been announced for several prominent places, including Vaigai river bank road and race course road, in the city.

"New lines for the Amrut drinking water scheme are being laid to solve the prevailing water distribution issues. Inspection and test runs are also underway for constructing a pumping station and laying pipelines from the Periyar lower camp," she added.



"Further, 210 km of roads will be relaid in the city using Rs 110 crore fund from the government, and damaged roundabouts will be converted into green junctions. The TATA Consulting Engineers and the Urban Mass Transit Company through the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) are preparing a detailed plan for launching an 'Intelligent Traffic Management System' for effective management of Madurai city traffic. The project work will begin soon," Indrani Vasant assured.



More measures to collect pending rental arrears from people who have rented corporation property, and also other tax arrears, were announced during the meeting. For the second consecutive council meeting, AIADMK councillors walked out of the council hall on Wednesday, in protest against the seating arrangements. The commotion delayed the budget meeting by nearly an hour.