Swimmer successfully attempts world record covering 46 km in 13.20 hours

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 31-year-old swimmer successfully attempted a world record by swimming from Thoothukudi to Tiruchendur, covering 46 km, in 13.20 hours.



M Karthikeyan, a swimming coach at Games Ville Sports Academy, made the attempt as a part of an awareness campaign emphasising Marine Resources Conservation. Tharuvaikulam Coastal Security Group (CSG) Inspector Cyrus flagged off the attempt in the wee hours of Sunday.



According to Global World Record (GWR) management committee members, R Ganesan and E Ajay, who officiated the world record attempt on Sunday, Karthikeyan had started his journey from Thoothukudi harbour beach by 4.55 am and reached Tiruchendur at 6.15 pm, covering 46 km (24.838 nautical miles) in 13 hours 20 minutes and 27 seconds. The swimmer was received by CSG sub-inspector Gomathi Nayagam and fishermen at Tiruchendur beach.



On behalf of the GWR Global World Record, a medal, a successful attempt certificate, and a GWR achiever trophy were handed over to Karthikeyan. Marine police ensured safety measures during the day-long attempts.



Speaking to TNIE, Karthikeyan said, he reached Punnakayal, which is 30 km from Thoothukudi, within seven hours, whereas, the section between Punnakayal and Tiruchendur was tough as he had to swim against the underwater current. During the attempt, he was stung by jellyfish thrice, he added.



GWR management committee member Ganesan said the achiever will be awarded at Bengaluru University on June 5.