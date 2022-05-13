No artificial ripening of mangoes, Salem traders told

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Food Safety Department has warned action, including a fine of `2 lakh, against traders who ripen mangoes using chemicals.



While the mango season peaks in May, change in weather and rains while mango trees were in bloom (November-December) adversely impacted yield.



Cashing on the demand, traders have started to artificially ripen mangoes. Food Safety officials raided shops last week and seized two tonnes of artificially ripened mangoes.



Public can identify if a mango is artificially ripened by its weight and smell. Naturally ripened mangoes will be weightless, soft and rich in the smell. But artificially ripened mangoes will weigh more and won’t have their usual fragrance.



District Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department, Dr R Kathiravan, said, “Mangoes should be ripened naturally and by following guidelines of the department. Notices will be served to traders who use chemicals to ripen mangoes.”



A fine of Rs 2 lakh will also be slapped on the traders in violation of the norms, he warned.