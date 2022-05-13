No confidence motion passed against Thoothukudi district panchayat chairperson

THOTHUKDUI: As many as 14 councillors of Thoothukudi District Panchayat moved a "no-confidence motion" against District Panchayat Chairperson Sathya during the panchayat council meeting held on Thursday. Collector Dr K Senthil Raj chaired the meeting.
The Collector said, "The motion was passed unanimously by the 14 councillors. The proceedings have been sent to the government." Following this, the councillors including chairperson Sathya, Pechiammal and Priya boycotted the session.
Sources said that when a majority of the district panchayat council members had proposed the motion against the chairman on April 4, the Collector sought an explanation from her. Based on her reply, the district panchayat council proceeded on Thursday.
Sathya contested on a AIADMK ticket in the rural local bodies election in 2020 and was elected to the post. The party secured a majority by winning 12 out of 17 councillor posts. Of the 12 AIADMK councillors, nine including the Vice-Chairman Mullakadu Selvakumar, had defected to the DMK party after its victory in State Assembly elections in May 2021.
