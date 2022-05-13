STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No stay on TN’s purchase of rice for distribution to Lanka

The Madras High Court has refused to stay the Tamil Nadu government’s move to purchase 40,000 tonnes of rice for supplying to Sri Lanka to help it tackle the economic crisis.

Published: 13th May 2022

Sri Lankan Tamils . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to stay the Tamil Nadu government’s move to purchase 40,000 tonnes of rice for supplying to Sri Lanka to help it tackle the economic crisis. When the petition filed by A Jaisankar of Kodavasal in Tiruvarur district, came up before a division bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, the judges said no order as sought by the petitioner could be passed. Further, they posted the matter after the summer vacation so that the respondents can file their counter-affidavits.

The petitioner sought an interim stay on the operation of a G.O issued by the Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection and a subsequent press release issued by the government. He also sought orders to the government to purchase the rice through Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (MCAFPD) and the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram submitted that the rice consignment would be sent to Sri Lanka only with the consent of the Centre and noted exemptions can be given to the transparency rules for purchase of huge quantum of rice during emergency situations. The petitioner alleged that the government could incur a `54-crore loss if the rice is purchased by the Tamil Nadu government through the mechanism it has proposed and sought an inquiry by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

‘Buy rice from FCI’
The petitioner sought orders to the State government to purchase rice through the Union Food Ministry and the Food Corpo-ration of India (FCI)

