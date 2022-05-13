STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN’s first CNG retrofitting station in Coimbatore

“People can modify their petrol vehicles to CNG here. Factory-fitted CNG kits are also available for  cars and autorickshaws.

Published: 13th May 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Indraprastha Gas; CNG

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  In a first in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has opened a Compressed Natural Gas kit retrofitting station for heavy vehicles in Coimbatore. The centre will start functioning soon.

“People can modify their petrol vehicles to CNG here. Factory-fitted CNG kits are also available for  cars and autorickshaws. If it is not a heavy vehicle (commercial), converting diesel vehicles to CNG will not benefit the owners financially. Despite the benefits of CNG, retrofitting kits in  heavy vehicles has not taken off in a big way in TN. CNG kit for diesel heavy vehicles would cost around `3-`5 lakh,” said H Suresh, Coimbatore geographical area in-charge of IOCL. 

Further, IOCL is planning to open a round-the-clock CNG station, at Pichanur on Kochi-Salem bypass, he added. The IOCL has bagged CNG distribution authority in Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, Viruthunagar, Theni, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts. Network establishment for distribution is nearing the launching stage in Coimbatore and Salem. The IOCL has also opened a gate station of the City Gas Distribution at Pichanur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Indian Oil Compressed Natural Gas
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp