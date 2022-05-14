1.28L metric tonnes of paddy procured at DPCs from Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Civil Supplies Department has wrapped up samba season paddy procurement in Madurai, and as much as 1.28 lakh metric tonnes of harvested paddy was procured following cultivation in 41,498 hectares of area in the district.



"Total 150 direct procurement centres (DPCs) were opened in the district especially for procuring samba paddy. Though the procurement activities went smoother in April-May compared to the activities in the earlier part of the harvest season that began in January, the off-seasonal rainfall posed a major hurdle for the Civil Supplies Department in carrying out the process," a senior official from the department said. About 7,000 - 8,000 metric tonnes of paddy have already been sent for the direct hulling process this samba season.



Meanwhile, farmers from across the district have requested the State government to take steps to open DPCs for procuring kodai (summer) season paddy too.

"Considering the irrigation avenues available, more farmers have taken up cultivation in kodai season this year. So, DPCs should be opened for this season's harvest too. Also, the civil supplies department should consider establishing permanent DPCs with shelter facilities to prevent paddy damage owing to rain," said Raman, a farmer and a functionary of the Mullai Periyar Farmers Association.