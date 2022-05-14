STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Agri museum to open window to TN’s farming tradition

The government has allocated Rs 2 crore for this purpose. Once the renovation work is over at Humayun Mahal, works to establish the museum would commence.

Published: 14th May 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Traditional storage structures collected from districts to be showcased at the Agricultural Musuem | Express

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, will be establishing an Agriculture Museum at Humayun Mahal at Chepauk in Chennai near the Marina, where traditional tools and implements, machinery, rare specimens of crops, traditional varieties of paddy, etc., will be showcased. The government has allocated Rs 2 crore for this purpose. Once the renovation work is over at Humayun Mahal, works to establish the museum would commence.  

Asked about the importance and necessity of establishing such a museum in a metropolitan city, Agriculture Secretary C Samayamoorthy told TNIE:

“Most of the people living in cities do not know even an iota about agriculture. They move about without setting foot on soil even once. It is important for them to know about the ‘farming life’ and glory of agriculture. Only then will they know the importance of paddy grains and their preservation. Their tendency of wasting food will also be curbed.”

Different varieties of traditional paddy, ancient agricultural implements, pounder, milling machines, pictures of traditional cattle, sheep, goats, poultry birds and dogs, paintings depicting agriculture in literature, and traditional land classification types such as Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Palai will be showcased in this museum, Samayamoorthy said. 

The museum would also showcase local crop varieties which have high nutritional value. At the district level, Agriculture Department officials have collected various artefacts used in farm operations like land preparation, seed sowing, irrigation, plant protection, harvesting, tree climbing, seed storage techniques, etc.

“The displays at the museum will make it easier for the young generation to clearly understand our traditional agricultural heritage. Videos based on folk songs and transplantation songs will also be played in the museum,” Samayamoorthy said.

The government has constituted a committee comprising experts in conservation of farming systems and paddy, rearing of animals used for agriculture, a representative from Nammalvar Ecological Foundation for Farm Research and Global Food Security Trust etc., for making recommendations on the composition of the museum. 

A separate section of the museum will deal with the evolution of agriculture. Based on archaeological evidence, the pictures of instruments used by human beings for thousands of years will be displayed. 

Sections of the museum and their content

Horticulture
Traditional varieties of vegetables, nutritional importance of horticultural crops, rare crops grown by people in hilly tracts

Agri Engineering
Types of traditional ploughs, conventional methods of lifting groundwater, methods followed for harvesting and thrashing, and old machinery adopted from land preparation to post-harvesting

Agri Marketing
Traditional ways of storage of agricultural and horticultural products and methods adopted in marketing the products by ancestors, Geographical Indication obtained for special crops grown in specific areas in Tamil Nadu 

Water Resources
Structures of water storage, lifting of water, and how irrigation water was shared economically among farmers in the olden days

Animal Husbandry
Native breeds of cows, bullocks, sheep, goat and poultry birds in different areas, methods for fodder cultivation, etc.

Khadi
Historical reference of palmyra and cotton, nutritional importance of palmyra, uses of different parts of palmyra, palmyra products, tools and equipment used by ancestors for palm jaggery, products made from palm leaves, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp