Corporation invites private partners to develop thematic park in Madurai

MADURAI: As announced in the city corporation Budget 2022-2023 a few days ago, the civic body on Friday floated tender seeking proposals for private partnership for designing and developing the corporation eco-park into an interactive animatronics-themed park. Bidders should submit price proposals over the minimum annual license fee of Rs 75 lakh by May 31.



The 'Eco Park' situated next to the corporation office is frequented by residents for walking and jogging. The public garden, however, lacks additional features that would have made it an essential hang-out spot for more crowds. Earlier this week, Corporation Mayor V Indirani Ponvasanth had mentioned in her budget speech that the park would be revamped with the support of private concerns.



Official sources said the park will be modelled into interactive animatronics (technique of operating lifelike robots) park.

"Extinct and exotic animal replicas will be featured to educate and entertain the visitors. A grand entry gate, 18 or more animatronic models, seven interconnected enclosures with natural habitat settings for the depictions, horticulture upgrade, a knowledge wall and signage, free of charge public toilets, selfie zones, and a cafeteria are some of the project objectives. Entry will continue to be free for all in the mornings.



All animatronic animal models will be life-size and will also feature sound and movements, including mouth open and close, neck movement, breathing, eyes blinking, tail wagging, water spraying, and arm movement.

"At present, the eco-park is widely used by residents for walking in the mornings and evenings. However, the facility remains shut time during other times as it lacks exciting features to attract crowds. The proposed revamping project will help the park become one of the major recreational spots in the city," said Maheswaran, a city resident.