Illegal registration of 2K acres: Sub-registrar gets suspension order

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A sub-registrar was suspended on Friday for the controversial registration of a whopping 2,116.93 acres of agricultural land spanning over two villages to a single person’s name. The land contains over 600 individual houses, agriculture patta lands belonging to over 800 farmers, temples, tanks, government offices, and infrastructures like windmill farms.

Claiming that he owned 1043.37 acres in North Silukanpatti and 1073.56 acres in South Silukanpatti, TS Senthil Arumugam of Tirunelveli recently attempted to sell the land to Anbu Raj Kishore of Coimbatore, said sources.

“Arumugam then discreetly issued an advertisement in a daily calling objection to his claim that he holds the power of the land. Allegedly, he received a legal opinion in his favour as none of the villagers raised objections. He also claims to possess a document of the will of the land, which his forefathers had obtained in 1895 through a court order,” they added.

On April 19, Pudukkottai sub-registrar Mohandas registered the land to Kishore on behalf of Adhi Dev Green Agro private limited, of which the latter is the manager. “The registration is illegal as the new document does not enclose an encumbrance certificate for 100 years or the court order which Arumugam’s forefathers had obtained,” said S Ramesh, a villager.

Following the controversy, the Registration Department Deputy Registrar has placed Mohandas under suspension pending inquiry. District Registrar Palpandi has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report.