It's not tomato flu, fever caused by HFMD virus variant: Health Secy Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR/COIMBATORE: Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan on Friday said the infection spreading in Kerala is caused by a virus variant of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, and not 'tomato fever'. He said this while addressing media persons after inspecting the construction of Tiruppur Medical College Hospital.



"Reports of infection named 'tomato fever' emerged in Kerala last week. The Health Secretary of Kerala told me that rashes were caused by a virus variant belonging to Hand Foot and Mouth Disease and not related to tomato fever. He added that the infection spread is contained within the State. So, people of Tamil Nadu need not panic," Radhakrishnan said.



On the shawarma issue, he said, "Food safety department officials inspected more than 3,000 eateries across Tamil Nadu and raised awareness on safety. Shawarma is not banned in Tamil Nadu. As for Covid-19, the virus spread is sporadic across the State. Currently, 216 persons have been discharged. Until the medical expert team gives complete clearance, everyone must wear masks and follow safety precautions."



Addressing media persons in Coimbatore, after inspecting the construction works at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Radhakrishnan said Tamil Nadu is set to reach the 94% mark soon in vaccination of individuals above 18 years of age.



"Currently, 93.51% of individuals aged above 18 years in the State have received the first dose of the vaccine and about 87.71% have received the second shot," he said. "Totally 1.29 crore across the State are yet to receive their second shot and 45 lakh individuals are yet to receive the first dose. So far, 11.06 crore doses have been administered," he said.