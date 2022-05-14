STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Learning another language will not erode Tamil: Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan

She thwarted the allegation of Hindi imposition on the JIPMER campus and said parties were politicising the matter.

Published: 14th May 2022 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government is functioning on the principles that guided poet Kamban, and there is no imposition of Hindi in the UT, said Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday.

She was speaking at the 55th Kamban Vizha 2022 organised by the Puducherry Kamban Kazhagam. Pointing out that Kamban had learnt Sanskrit to read Ramayana, and then wrote ‘Kambaramanaya’ in Tamil, she said learning another language would not cause any harm to one’s mother tongue.

It will not erode Tamil in any way, she said, adding that the new education policy, too, states that one must prosper in their mother tongue, but also learn another language. She thwarted the allegation of Hindi imposition on the JIPMER campus and said parties were politicising the matter.

The L-G noted the circular was for the 85% of its staff who speak Hindi. “I make it very clear that the Puducherry government will not accept any nod to impose Hindi,” she said. Supreme Court Judge Justice V Ramasubramanian, CM N Rangasamy, among others were present during the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Puducherry Hindi imposition Hindi Tamil JIPMER
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp