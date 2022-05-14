Learning another language will not erode Tamil: Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government is functioning on the principles that guided poet Kamban, and there is no imposition of Hindi in the UT, said Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday.



She was speaking at the 55th Kamban Vizha 2022 organised by the Puducherry Kamban Kazhagam. Pointing out that Kamban had learnt Sanskrit to read Ramayana, and then wrote ‘Kambaramanaya’ in Tamil, she said learning another language would not cause any harm to one’s mother tongue.



It will not erode Tamil in any way, she said, adding that the new education policy, too, states that one must prosper in their mother tongue, but also learn another language. She thwarted the allegation of Hindi imposition on the JIPMER campus and said parties were politicising the matter.



The L-G noted the circular was for the 85% of its staff who speak Hindi. “I make it very clear that the Puducherry government will not accept any nod to impose Hindi,” she said. Supreme Court Judge Justice V Ramasubramanian, CM N Rangasamy, among others were present during the event.