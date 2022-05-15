STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kancheepuram to get model villages for tribals

Officials also said their main focus will be to make use of the skills that the tribals already have.

Published: 15th May 2022 04:26 AM

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure the overall development of the tribal people in Kancheepuram, the district administration has handed over pattas to 443 tribal families in five villages in four blocks. Sources said the areas will soon be developed into model villages with all the basic facilities. This apart, various measures will be taken to help the tribals earn a stable income.

According to officials, as many as 100 families have been given pattas in Singaadivakkam, 58 each in Kundukulam and Oothukkaadu, 38 in Kaatrambakkam and 173 in Malaiyalangulam. Tribal people, mostly Irulas, who don’t possess any land and are struggling to earn a livelihood have been identified, and each family has been given 2.5 cents of land to build houses.

Kancheepuram District Revenue Officer, G Siva Rudhraya, said the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) will start building houses in these villages with the funds allotted by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Directorate. “Enough parcels of vacant government land have been identified so that parks, schools and health facilities could be built in the model village. Herbal nurseries and brick kilns will also be established in the villages to ensure they are able to earn a livelihood,” he said, adding that works will begin soon at Malaiyalangulam in Uthiramerur and Kaatrambakkam in Sriperumbudur. 

Officials also said their main focus will be to make use of the skills that the tribals already have. “In Uthiramerur and Kaatrambakkam, many people who have been given pattas already have the experience of working in brick kilns. In other areas, we are looking to tap into other skills that the tribal people inherently have. This will help in the holistic development of the community,” they added.

