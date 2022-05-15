Madras HC puts TN on notice over Lankan refugee camp in Karur

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently issued notice to the State government on a petition filed against establishing Sri Lankan refugee camp in the land earmarked for the construction of additional mofussil bus stand at Thoranakkalpatti in Karur.



P Palanisamy, a resident of Karur, submitted in his petition that the government issued a G.O. in January 2021 to float tender for construction of the additional mofussil bus stand in a government poramboke land extending up to 14 acres at Thoranakkalpatti in Karur.

"Since there was no approach road to reach the bus stand, the authorities had asked me and other land owners, whose lands were situated adjacent to the bus stand, to donate a part of our land for the bus stand. Considering that it is for a public cause, I had executed a gift deed in favour of the Karur Municipal Corporation on condition that the land should be used only for the bus stand and not for any other purpose," Palanisamy added.



However, all of a sudden, Karur Collector granted technical sanction for establishing Sri Lankan refugee camp at Thoranakkalpatti in the said land, without following due procedures, and tender notifications were issued for the same last month, Palanisamy alleged and sought interim injunction against the same. Stating that constructing a bus stand in the earmarked land would help ease traffic congestion in Karur, he wanted direction to construct the bus stand at Thoranakkalpatti.



Justice D Krishnakumar, who heard the plea this week, issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case for two months.