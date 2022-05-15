MoU inked to organise 44th Chess Olympiad

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TN government and All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for organising the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram between July 28 and August 10. The State is hosting the international event for the first time. Apart from CM MK Stalin, Minister for Sports Development Siva V Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Special Officer for Chess Olympiad Daraz Ahmed, and AICF president Dr Sanjay Kapoor were also present.

Over 2,000 players from 186 countries will participate in the event. The State government has formed 18 working committees and sanctioned Rs 92.13 crore to organise the event. The committees will be responsible for key activities such as organising the opening and closing ceremonies, handling of hospitality and PR, FIDE-AICF coordination, and maintaining the Chess Olympiad Control Room. A 24-member coordination committee, headed by Stalin, will inspect works done for the event.