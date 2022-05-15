Scenic scents: Two-day rose show begins in Ooty

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran inaugurated the 17th Rose show at Government Rose Garden (GRG) in Ooty on Saturday. The show is being organised by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops and the tourism department.
The main attraction of the two-day rose show is a 15-feet wooden house made of 31,000 roses. Children's favourite cartoon characters, including 'Motu Patlu, Peino and Panda, were also made of different kinds of roses and displayed in the show.
Structures made of yellow roses were also displayed to promote the usage of cloth bags. A total of 50,000 roses were used to create various structures as part of the show by the horticulture department in Tirupur, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Madurai, Krishnagiri, Erode and Tajore districts.
District Collector SP Amrith said the summer festival is being conducted in The Nilgiris to attract more tourists.
Local Holiday on May 20
The Nilgiris district administration has announced a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions on May 20 (Friday) as part of the inaugural function of the 124th flower show at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG). However, the public examination for school students will be held as per the schedule and the treasury will also function on that date. Compensating for the holiday, June 4 (Saturday) will be a working day for The Nilgiris.
