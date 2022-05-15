Tiruchy's first-ever knowledge, study centre to come up at cost of Rs 2.5 crore

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru laid the foundation stone for the city's first knowledge and study centre at Kuthuppa Pallam in Ward 53, on Saturday. Officials said the two storey-building, coming up at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, will have a library, coaching centre for professional courses, reading area, and other facilities.

Senior officials said this would be of great help to students, especially those from the economically weaker section. Mayor Mu Anbalagan, Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman, and senior officials were present.

Officials said the Corporation would complete construction work within a year. "The centre is coming up on over 15,068 square feet. There will be a locker room, library, reading area, toilets, parking space, and coaching centre for medical, engineering and other professional courses. Students can use the facility free of cost. The coaching centre will be on the first floor and the library will have the books for those preparing for various competitive examinations. CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure safety," an official said.

The move to set up such a centre has received appreciation from city residents.

"As the Corporation was not having an elected body in the past few years, officials were spending money on constructing parks at every nook and corner of the city. Some of these parks are currently in poor condition. But, we are glad the corporation council is not making such mistakes now and has started coming up with beneficial projects. This is far better than constructing a park or an open gym. The Corporation should consider constructing such centres in more places," said Ramesh Babu of Woraiyur.

Sources said the Corporation is planning to construct more knowledge centres and that a second such centre is likely to come up at Palakkarai.