STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy's first-ever knowledge, study centre to come up at cost of Rs 2.5 crore

The move to set up such a centre has received appreciation from city residents.

Published: 15th May 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KN Nehru laying the foundation stone for Tiruchy Corporation's knowledge centre at Kuthuppa Pallam on Saturday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru laid the foundation stone for the city's first knowledge and study centre at Kuthuppa Pallam in Ward 53, on Saturday. Officials said the two storey-building, coming up at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, will have a library, coaching centre for professional courses, reading area, and other facilities.

Senior officials said this would be of great help to students, especially those from the economically weaker section. Mayor Mu Anbalagan, Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman, and senior officials were present.

Officials said the Corporation would complete construction work within a year. "The centre is coming up on over 15,068 square feet. There will be a locker room, library, reading area, toilets, parking space, and coaching centre for medical, engineering and other professional courses. Students can use the facility free of cost. The coaching centre will be on the first floor and the library will have the books for those preparing for various competitive examinations. CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure safety," an official said.

The move to set up such a centre has received appreciation from city residents.

"As the Corporation was not having an elected body in the past few years, officials were spending money on constructing parks at every nook and corner of the city. Some of these parks are currently in poor condition. But, we are glad the corporation council is not making such mistakes now and has started coming up with beneficial projects. This is far better than constructing a park or an open gym. The Corporation should consider constructing such centres in more places," said Ramesh Babu of Woraiyur.

Sources said the Corporation is planning to construct more knowledge centres and that a second such centre is likely to come up at Palakkarai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KN Nehru Tiruchy
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp