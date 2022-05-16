STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai man buries his dead mother in a water barrel

The 53-year-old man claimed that he buried his mother in a barrel in a bid to keep her with him forever.

Published: 16th May 2022 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Police suspect that Shenbagam might have died at least two weeks ago and that Suresh might have buried her in the barrel since he did not have money to carry out the funeral.

Police suspect that Shenbagam might have died at least two weeks ago and that Suresh might have buried her in the barrel since he did not have money to carry out the funeral.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident, a 53-year-old man allegedly dumped the body of his dead mother in a plastic barrel and poured a concrete mixture, and claimed he wanted to ‘keep his mother with him forever’, police said.

K Shenbagam, 86, was ill for the past few years and stayed in the house most of the time. She stayed with her second son Suresh whose wife deserted him years ago. Shenbagam’s elder son is married and lives elsewhere. The elderly woman stepped out of the house rarely. But she was not seen by the neighbours for the past about two weeks.

“Suresh's neighbours in Saraswathy Nagar alerted his estranged wife that Shenbagam was not seen stepping out lately. She alerted Suresh's brother and the latter reached the house. He questioned Suresh about Shenbagam. To his shock, his brother informed him that their mother died two weeks ago and he carried out the funeral by himself since his other siblings abandoned her when she was alive. Suresh later showed a plastic barrel covered with concrete atop claiming that he buried his mother in it so that she would be with him forever," a senior police officer said.

Shenbagam's elder son alerted the Neelankarai police. They rushed to the spot, broke open the barrel and recovered Shenbagam's body. Subsequently, it was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. 

After preliminary investigations police said they suspect Shenbagam might have died of ill health since there were no suspicious marks found on her body.

The body was handed over to the family for the proper funeral and a case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC.

Police after an investigation said that Suresh, a tailor by profession, was mentally disturbed due to which his wife separated from him. Though Shenbagam had three sons, she chose to stay with Suresh at his own house.

Police suspect that Shenbagam might have died at least two weeks ago and that Suresh might have buried her in the barrel since he did not have money to carry out the funeral.

Police said that Suresh earlier used the barrel to store water and bought cement from an outlet after Shenbagam's death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man dumps his mother's body in a barrel Mother Shenbagam died of ill health Shenbagam died recently Suresh Neelankarai police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp