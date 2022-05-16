Fogging hit as Coimbatore City Corporation runs out of repellant amid mosquito menace

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Fogging operations in the city are hampered as the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is running low on liquid mosquito repellent. Councillors and locals have urged the civic body to procure enough repellent as puddles of stagnant rain water on damaged roads and vacant plots have turned breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"Prevention is better than cure. Stopping mosquito breeding will help prevent outbreak of disease like dengue fever," said Vijaya Kumar, a resident of Rathinapuri. "Last year, the city witnessed a high number of dengue fever cases and children were the worst affected. Not taking precautionary measures was one of the main reasons for dengue outbreak. In order to stop mosquito breeding, the CCMC officials must intensify fogging operations in the streets and sewer channels," he added.

A CCMC official said they had 500 litres of mosquito repellent in stock which would not be enough to cover all 100 wards in five zones. Each zone is allotted five litres, he added. "Most of the fogging machines are defunct and need to be repaired. And with a limited quantity of repellent liquid available, we are unable to use large foggers fitted on mini trucks," sources said.

South Zone chairperson R Dhanalakshmi told TNIE, "I have received complaints from councillors on a limited quantity of mosquito repellent allotted for each ward. After holding talks with officials, the average supply to each ward has been increased from five litres to eight litres. We have spoken to the Assistant Commissioner and Mayor demanding to increase it."

Deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila said the CCMC will stock up repellant and allocate additional volume of repellent to each ward.