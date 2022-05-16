STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Liquor still adds litter in nilgiris

On Saturday, a large number of empty liquor bottles were seen dumped along the road in Kattery park, which has upset nature lovers and environment activists.

Published: 16th May 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

A heap of empty liquor bottles seen dumped along the roadside near Kattery park in Nilgiris district | S Senbagapandiyan

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Nilgiris district administration launched a drive to buy back empty liquor bottles on Sunday, but has done very little to remove bottles discarded by the road and near forest boundaries though mass cleaning works started on May 11.

On Saturday, a large number of empty liquor bottles were seen dumped along the road in Kattery park, which has upset nature lovers and environment activists. N Sadiq Ali, founder wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) said,

“I have seen tourists in cars drinking and throwing away empty liquor bottles along the road. Even personnel from the highway patrol do not show interest in stopping those drinking in vehicles. As this is one of the places where wild elephants move around, there is a high chance that animals may get injured if they step on the bottles. Officials have not shown any seriousness on the issue,” he added.

Another activist, who did not wish to be named, said the Nilgiris administration should raise awareness about the buyback drive and open enough collection centres. . Sadiq Ali pointed out that plastic waste and liquor bottles are discarded on the Kotagiri road, too, where gaur, sambar deer, and spotted deer roam freely.

SM Sasikumar, forest range officer, Coonoor, said the department staff, with the help of volunteer, used to clear the waste and liquor bottles frequently. “However, with the tourist footfall high, we cannot monitor them. We are concentrating on our efforts to mitigate man-elephant conflict.”

Nilgiris District Collector SP Amrith said he would look into the issue. He added that from Sunday, liquor bottles could be returned to all the 70 TASMAC outlets in the district, and consumers could get a refund of `10 per bottle. “We started mass cleaning from May 11 and set up ten collection points to collect bottles, five more will be set up soon.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp