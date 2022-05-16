Take action against drug use among children in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: As the pandemic had put students away from schools for nearly two years and exposed them to too much screen time, including internet, a few government teachers and parents say substance-abuse among young boys has gone up and authorities must intervene to end it.
Speaking to TNIE, S Dilip, a best-teacher awardee from Villupuram, said, "Students, particularly boys, have been excessively exposed to substance-abuse through contact with antisocial elements and its effect is evident in their behaviour on and off school campus. We, as teachers, have little scope to intervene when students step out of school. If higher secondary school students can be separated by creation of pre-university grade similar to the one in Karnataka, we could possibly reduce the bad influence of senior students on juniors."
A 45-year-old mother of a Class XI student in Villupuram said, "I have tried my best to talk him out of these drug habits but it is only growing by the day. Social media apps like WhatsApp are enabling them to get access to drug peddlers. My son gets aggressive if I intervene. Talking to schoolteachers too is a problem.”
Villupuram Collector D Mohan told TNIE, "We are constantly tracking addiction issues among school children and taking measures to curb it in a discreet manner to prevent children from getting harmed. A detailed investigation is on and we will intensify our drive to end the menace soon.” Parents can always approach the district administration for help to rehabilitate their wards, he said.
Superintendent of Police N Sreenatha said the district police had set up special teams to monitor sale of drugs and arrest culprits. "We have also started a drive to inspect shops near schools to ensure that students don’t fall into substance abuse."
VILLUPURAM: As the pandemic had put students away from schools for nearly two years and exposed them to too much screen time, including internet, a few government teachers and parents say substance-abuse among young boys has gone up and authorities must intervene to end it.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Vodafone shares on London's FTSE rally as UAE becomes biggest investor
Putin comments on Sweden, Finland in NATO
Sri Lanka has only petrol stocks for a day, says PM Wickremesinghe warning of further hardships
Wall Street points lower after sixth straight weekly decline
Thieves return stolen idols to UP priest 'out of fear', say they were having nightmares