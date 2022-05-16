TN Police begins process to withdraw 8.98L Covid-norm violation cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police have initiated a process to withdraw 8.98 lakh cases filed against 15.6 lakh people who violated the guidelines during the lockdown. In a circular to senior police officials across the State, the DGP has issued instructions to take necessary actions to start the process.

According to a government order, cases related to violence and preventing police from performing their duties will not be withdrawn.

Of the 15.6 lakh people booked across the State, 1.18 lakh were from Chennai. The government order said all other cases, except those registered in connection with cases of violence and other offences, such as obtaining and improperly using an e-pass and preventing the police from discharging its duties, are being dropped in public interest and on grounds of compassion.