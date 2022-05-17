AIADMK asks govt to resolve issues at once

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Extending support to the textile industry workers on strike, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged the DMK government to take immediate steps to resolve the issues by holding talks with the Centre. In addition, they said steps should be taken to protect Tiruppur knitwear and power loom mills, which are vital to foreign exchange.

In a statement here, both the AIADMK leaders said the DMK government should take steps to reduce the cotton and yarn prices besides preventing hoarding of cotton. Despite the waiver of import duty on cotton, its cost has gone up by 70% and yarn price by 40%. The AIADMK had warned the government on this issue during the Assembly session, but the government had failed to take immediate steps to set the situation right, they added.