Fare hike for buses to AP, Kerala only: TN Transport Minister SS Sivasankar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/PERAMBALUR: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar clarified on Monday that the fares for the buses being operated to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have to be hiked as per the inter-state transport agreement but the fare of State-owned transport corporation buses have not been hiked.

Referring to the rumours about the fare hike, the Minister said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin has not given any instruction to this effect.” As per the inter-state transport agreements, if the fare is hiked in one of the states, others who operate buses to the former should collect the revised fare. Only then the Tamil Nadu buses would get permits to operate its buses in the neighbouring states. The Minister requested the public to not spread rumours of a fare hike in Tamil Nadu.

The Minister added that 2,000 diesel and 500 electric buses will be added to the fleet in the State. He inaugurated the additional services from Ariyalur to Veppur and Kunnam to Agaram Sigoor in Veppur block in Perambalur on Monday.

Talking to reporters, he said, “The long-standing demand of Veppur Government Women’s Arts and Science College students for additional bus service has now been met.” “A contract has been signed with a German company to purchase 2,000 diesel and 500 electric buses to replace the oldest buses in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation,” he added.