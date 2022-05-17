STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lanka seeks investments from India to help tide over crisis

Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner D Venkateshwaran said that the nation is looking for investment from Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

Published: 17th May 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan auto rickshaw drivers queue up to buy petrol near a fuel station in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner D Venkateshwaran has been busy bringing investments into the island nation, which has been plagued by the worst economic crisis since the change of regime.

D Venkateshwaran

“I will be visiting the southern states to woo investments into Sri Lanka. An investor forum is also being planned next month,” said Venkateswaran after Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took over the reins from Mahinda Rajapaksa last week.

While Venkateshwaran hailed the Union government’s help in supplying 65,000 metric tonnes of Urea to Sri Lanka for paddy cultivation season, also called Yala season, he says the island nation is now looking for more than doles.

With Sri Lanka getting an aid of $1 billion from India and scouting for additional aid, which could be around another $1 billion, Venkateshwaran says Lanka does not want to be dependent on the doles alone. “We are looking for investment from Tamil Nadu and other southern states,” he said.

Seeking India’s help in wooing investment to his nation, he said the Union government should talk to trade chambers and pharma companies to have a second round of investment there. “These could be fresh investments or value-added investments. They could start manufacturing here and finish the rest in Sri Lanka,” he said. “We are not compelling anyone to invest in a particular area. They can invest in any part of Sri Lanka,” he said. 

Visit www.newindianexpress.com to read full report

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka seeks investments from India Sri Lankan economic crisis
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp