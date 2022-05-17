TANGEDCO to speed up ongoing projects to meet TN’s power demand

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has planned to complete the ongoing power projects by 2024 in response to the State’s growing power demands.

According to a source, this year, the State’s power demand reached a record high of 17,563 MW per day. Following this, the TANGEDCO predicted that the demand was expected to reach around 24,000 MW in the next 10 years. To cater to this, the State-owned power utility has intensified all appropriate steps to speed up the commissioning of all ongoing power projects.

A senior official told TNIE that the TANGEDCO is likely to generate 3,960 MW more daily after completing the projects in North Chennai, Ennore, Udangudi, Kundah and Kolli hills in the financial year 2024.

“Almost 90% of technical works have been completed at Stage III of North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NTPS). Funds were also released for this project. The trial run is scheduled for September. Next year, NTPS Stage III will commence its full operation,” the official added.

The corporation has also decided to start the trial run of Ennore SEZ and Udangudi Thermal power projects next year. The works were expected to be completed in 2021 but it was delayed due to lack of manpower and finalisation of sub-contractors, he added.

“The ongoing power projects are being sped up. Additionally, we are concentrating on solar power projects in order to meet the growing power demand. Eventually, we will install solar power plants with a combined generating capacity of 6,000 MW. TANGEDCO will be able to meet its power demand of 24,000 MW in the coming years,” the official said.