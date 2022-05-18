STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore train users say city is choking, want Podanur as second terminal

Although the State and Union government have been constructing flyovers, allotting funds as part of decongesting traffic inside the city limits is yet to be achieved.

Published: 18th May 2022 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Railway station

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By S Senthil Kumar / ENS
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Associations and railway enthusiasts have proposed making Podanur railway station the second terminus after Coimbatore station like Egmore in Chennai.

Although the State and Union government have been constructing flyovers, allotting funds as part of decongesting traffic inside the city limits is yet to be achieved. Motorists continue to suffer commuting around Coimbatore railway station.

N Subramanian General Secretary Podanur Train Users Association said, "We have been repeatedly filed petitioning the Southern Railway officials and Salem Division Railway Managers (DRMs) for 10 years that the five platforms in the 160-year-old Podanur station are not utilised well. Many trains, old and new including the recent Mettupalayam to Tirunelveli summer special skip this junction, forcing the passengers in Podnaur, Kurichi, Kovaipudur and Kuniyamuthur in distress to get to Coimbatore station. We have decided to go on an eight-hour hartal in Podanur if our demands are not addressed."

Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association Joint Secretary T Krishna Balaji said, "Whenever we request for new trains from Coimbatore, the railway officials say Coimbatore station does not have sufficient infrastructure. So, this is a good time to develop Podanur station then. Many trains starting from Coimbatore going towards Erode can be operated from Podanur Junction if it is added as Coimbatore City's second terminal which will also help add trains here (especially to South Tamil Nadu via Pollachi).
DRUCC member P Rajendran "Over 70 trains from Coimbatore railway station pass the station. If more trains stop here, more passengers will prefer train transport, especially during peak hours when road traffic moves at a snail's pace outside the station."

DRUCC said despite being the third oldest railway station, after Royapuram (Chennai) and Tiruchy in the Madras Railway region, it neither has the infrastructure nor enough train services.
J Sathish Member Infrastructure Committee of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said, "If more trains are diverted to Podanur junction, they might skip Coimbatore station. We got stoppages of seven trains of the 13 trains from Coimbatore railway station after much struggle. Instead of diverting, the authorities can set up pit lines, stabling line and loco maintenance, and halt important trains surrounding Podanur.

Salem Divisional Railway Manager said that he will look into the possibilities of enforcing this by studying the associations' demands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Podanur railway station Coimbatore Train
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp