Perarivalan's kin on cloud nine

Just after the judgement was pronounced, Perarivalan offered sweets to his mother Arputhammal. They hugged him and expressed their joy.

Published: 18th May 2022 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Perarivalan being offered sweets by his mother Arputhammal on wednesday. (Photo : ENS)

By PTI

JOLARPETTAI: The Supreme court judgement setting AG Perarivalan free was received with great jubilation by his family, relatives and several pro-Tamil outfits in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Just after the judgement was pronounced by the apex court releasing Perarivalan, convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, relatives began arriving at his residence here. Perarivalan offered sweets to his mother Arputhammal.

His sister and her family who hastened to meet and greet Perarivalan turned emotional and expressed great joy over his release. They hugged him and expressed their joy.

Peravialan's father Kuildasan expressed great happiness over his son's 30 year incarceration coming to an end. When reporters asked about his son's future plans, including wedding, such matters will be discussed by the family, Kuildasan said.

Activists of Pro-Tamil outfits came out on the streets in several parts of the state, raised slogans hailing the SC verdict and condemned the inaction of the state Governor on the 2018 cabinet recommendation to release him and six others, besides the Centre's alleged complacency in the matter.

Perarivalan, presently on bail, had been granted parole earlier on many occasions by the state government.

The others undergoing life term in the case are Murugan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Jayachandran and Nalini. Political leaders including MDMK founder Vaiko and PMK leader S Ramadoss welcomed his release.

