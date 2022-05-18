Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 15 lakh ex gratia to kin of tirunelveli quarry victims

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced Rs 15 lakh solatium each to the families of P Murugan (23) and S Selvan (25), who died at a private quarry after being trapped under a giant boulder following a landslide on Saturday.

While Rs 10 lakh amount will be sanctioned by the State government, the remaining Rs 5 lakh will be disbursed by the Labour Welfare Board. “Six men were initially trapped under the boulder, and the search for two persons is still underway. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team along with fire and rescue personnel are leading the search operations,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Pointing out that landslides were still hampering rescue efforts, Collector V Vishnu said, “We are now searching for M Selvakumar (30) and P Rajendran. Iron rods are being used to break the giant rocks as the use of heavy equipment will lead to further landslides.

Iron ropes and other equipment are being sourced from the VOC Port in Thoothukudi. Let us hope it does not rain in the region until all works are over.” Meanwhile, P Rajendran’s wife and children on Tuesday petitioned Vishnu seeking steps to expedite rescue operations.