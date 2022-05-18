TN: Antique emerald Shivalinga worth Rs 25 crore recovered near Poonamallee, 2 held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Idol Wing CID on Monday arrested two people for illegally possessing and selling an antique emerald Shivalinga worth Rs 25 crore. It was fixed on a metal naagabharanam (snake ornament). The police recovered the lingam and the ornament. Two other people involved in the case are on the run.

E Bala alias Bakhtavachalam (46) and S Bhagyaraj (42) were arrested after the police received a tip-off saying two people were in possession of an emerald Shivalinga near Poonamallee.

A team from the Idol Wing CID police, posing as idol collectors, approached the duo under the pretext of buying the emerald lingam. A deal of Rs 25 crore was fixed, and the accused allegedly brought the lingam out, after the CID officers nabbed the duo.

The Idol Wing CID said an idol expert who examined the lingam told them the snake ornament has symbols related to Lord Shiva. The ornament is in the shape of a snake hood with Garuda fixed behind it. The expert also said the lingam could be 500 years old and could be from Nepal.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.