CHENNAI:\u00a0 Stressing that the religious right guaranteed by the Constitution shall be extended to all without discrimination or denial, the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to allow the Vadagalai sect to chant Ramanuja Dayapathram just after the Thengalai sect commences its initial recital at the Varadarajaperumal temple in Kancheepuram.Justice SM Subramaniam passed the interim order on a petition filed by S Narayanan, of Kancheepuram. The Thengalai sect can take the first two or three rows in the temple, and behind them, the Vadagalai sect and ordinary devotees shall be permitted, the judge said in the order.\u201cThe Thengalai sect shall be permitted to commence their initial recital namely Srisaila Dayapathram, and thereafter, Vadagalai sect shall be permitted to chant initial recital namely Sri Ramanuja Dayapathram within 10 to 12 seconds each,\u201d the judge said.Temple official to give court video footage of proceedingsOnce the initial recital is completed, both the sects and ordinary devotees shall be permitted to jointly chant Naalayira Divya Prabandham, after which both sects shall render Vazhithirunamam and Manavalamamunigal Vazhithirunamam one after another, and thereafter, Vadagalai sect shall be allowed to recite its concluding mantra \u2014 Desikan Vazhithirunamam.Directing the assistant commissioner of the temple to videograph the proceedings and produce the footage in court, along with a compliance report, the judge posted the matter to May 25. Heaping praise on Naalayira Divya Prabandham, Justice Subramaniam noted that it has been described as \u2018Tamil Marai\u2019, \u2018Dravida Vedam\u2019, or \u2018Dravida Prabandham\u2019.Though the Prabandham is available in Tamil, it is chanted by Kannadigas and Telugu people too. The petitioner had contended that the assistant commissioner, who issued an order on May 14 for regulating the recitals on the occasion of Brahmotsavam, prohibited the Vadagalai sect from reciting Naalayira Divya Prabandham and prevented chanting of the initial recital of Sri Ramanuja Dayapathram.However, the respondents\u2019 counsels said as per a 1910 decree, the Thengalai sect alone is to recite Srisaila Dayapathram and Naalayira Divya Prabandham. Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram represented the HR&CE department, while senior counsels G Rajagopalan, Sathish Parasaran, S Parthasarathy, and V Ragavachari appeared for the petitioner, and P Wilson represented TA Ranganathan, the fourth respondent, belonging to the Thengalai sect.Indian Medicine colleges get nod to fill vacant seatsQuashing orders of the Department of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy against filling of vacant seats without holding counselling in private colleges for 2020-21, the Madras High Court has held that the colleges were well within their rights to fill the seats. Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order on petitions filed by private collages challenging the orders of the department disapproving of the candidature of the students who were admitted by the private colleges on their own to fill vacancies that arose even after the mop-up counseling. The judge said that in some cases, though students were allowed to sit for the exams, their results were not published; the respondents have now been directed to publish the results. The students shall also be allowed to sit for the exams to be held from May 19Chennai police Commissioner apologises in contempt caseCommissioner of the Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal has tendered an unconditional apology in a contempt of court case filed by a spa owner accusing the police of violating the court\u2019s guidelines on holding checks. The contempt petition was filed by Hema Jwaalini, director of Willows Spa Private Limited. When the petition came up before Justice N Anand Venkatesh, the commissioner of police filed an additional affidavit saying a standard operating procedure had been prepared, and cops were warned of departmental action in case of deviation