Classroom crisis forces students to study online in Thondamuthur

Students of the government arts college in Thondamuthur say they attend classes just three days a week because there are not enough classrooms.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Students of the government arts college in Thondamuthur say they attend classes just three days a week because there are not enough classrooms.

A first-year student said, “The college is functioning out of the Thondamuthur government higher secondary school for boys.  With 900 students in six UG streams, there are no classrooms to accommodate all. First and second-year students attend classes three days a week and third-year students come to college regularly.”

Sudha, a third-year student, said, “A new building was constructed 500 metres from the present campus. But classes are not held there.”A senior official in the college administration said, “The school is an examination centre.  So students come on alternative days to attend the physical classes.” 

